Jeannie Harriett "Dusky" Johnson Reider peacefully passed away on May 28, 2019 in her home where she was comforted by family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lowell Carleton Johnson and Emma Pauline Brittain, and her husband James Eugene Reider. She is survived by her sons Brent (Noriko) and Carson (Tierney) Reider, and grandchildren Carson (Paige), Connor, MaryEllen, Warrick and Carrick; her brother Johnny, sister Anne Dugan, nieces and many cousins including Nancy and Mary Anne and their embracing families; as well as many friends and her beloved troupe of Shakespeare Ladies.

She was born and raised in Paris, KY. Her family moved to Delaware, OH in 1945 where she met her one true loving knight in shining armour. She graduated from Delaware Willis in 1947 and Ohio Wesleyan in 1951 majoring in art and speech. They settled down in Upper Arlington where she served as mom, consummate teacher and school volunteer. It was in the mid- 1970s that her role as Lady Reider began. During a 30-year run she, her troupe and their Shakespeare immersion program positively impacted the lives of over 30,000 students in Central Ohio public, private and parochial schools, using the Bard's works as lessons for life and the beauty that words can bring.

She served as President of the OWU National Monnett Club, member of Theta Alpha Phi Honorary Theater Fraternity, Alpha Xi Delta and Beaux Arts; and was selected as a 1978 Upper Arlington Rotary Northwest Woman of the Year, and for a 2000 UA Schools Golden Apple Award.

The family extends its gratitude to her neighbors especially Ted and Chris Badley and their family, friends Joe Stewart and Jim Volkert, National Church Residences Skilled Nursing, Hospice and Home Care staffs particularly aids Sharyn Morris, Briann Veal, and Christine Burkhard; and OSU Cardiac Rehab-Kingsdale, Ross Heart Hospital and Neurological Institute.

Her memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday August 12, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with a reception immediately following. Arrangements by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for additional information including a memorial donation to be announced as well as messages of condolence. To me dear friend you never can grow old….