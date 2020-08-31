It all started in Columbus, Ohio, when Charles and Ruth Brown welcomed their beautiful daughter into the world. It was Saturday, November 23, 1946. She remained close to her family throughout her life.

Jeannie grew up to be a quiet and gentle woman with a warm smile, dark eyes that sparkled, and a positive outlook on life. She also had a quick and mischievous sense of humor. Although she was very humble and never wanted to be the center of attention, she never hesitated to stand up for others and for what was right. She was admired by everyone who knew her.

To say that Jeannie and her husband Ted were best friends and soulmates doesn't begin to describe their closeness. They met in church, were drawn to one another while still in elementary school, and never dated anyone else. Their love only grew throughout their almost 53 years of marriage.

She was overjoyed at the birth of their three children and was a wonderful mother to them. She supported them in every way including attending and enthusiastically cheering for them at every contest and event of the Ben Davis Marching Band. She also had a deep love for her grandchildren and always enjoyed spending time with them.

Jeannie's Christian faith played a significant role in her life and she was a constant source of inspiration and encouragement to Ted. Both of them were active members of Church of the Master for 37 years where she loved singing in the choir. She also taught Sunday school, led Vacation Bible School and started the church's community food pantry. Her life reflected Christ's love and was an example for others.

Jeannie took satisfaction in working in a doctor's office prior to her marriage. Later, helping children as a teaching assistant for kindergartners, first graders and children with special needs at Chapelwood Elementary School enabled her to demonstrate her love for all children.

Music was an important part of her life and she could not imagine living without it. She even heard original music in her dreams and could recall the tunes when she woke up. A skilled seamstress, she made clothing for her daughters as they were growing up. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture and did it beautifully. Gardening was another love and she grew a large variety of vegetables. Someone once said that a person who plants a garden believes in tomorrow. Jeannie believed in tomorrow.

She had a deep love for nature and all living things, firmly believing that God constantly reveals Himself in His creation. She felt drawn to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and enjoyed frequent vacations and hikes in the Smokies with her family; Cades Cove was her favorite part of the park. Her love for the mountains also inspired a memorable trip to Yosemite National Park.

In 1982 Jeannie almost lost her life while saving the life of a child who was drowning in a rain-swollen creek. The story of that rescue was reported in a national radio broadcast by the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale.

A few days before her passing on August 10, Ted asked her if she wanted to be famous. "No," she replied, "I just want to be proud of who I am and nothing else." Her family will always be very proud of her.

Jeannie is survived by her husband and best friend, Ted; her loving children, Amy (Chris) Godwin, Jennifer (Deron) Colgan and Jonathan (Rachel) Stephenson; her beautiful grandchildren, Mary, Maggie, Molly, Reagan, Charlotte, Landon, Ava and Ashton; her sisters, Carol Grubbs and Donna Brown; brothers, James and Donald Brown; and her dog Lily.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.