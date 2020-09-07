1/2
Jeffery Maynard
Jeffery Maynard, loving husband, amazing father to two children passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, September 3, 2020, doing what he loved most, running.

Jeff was born on January 30th, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from Hayes High School in 1986, Jeff went into the US Army where he met his wife Kathleen (McGinnis) of 29 years. Prior to their getting married Jeff would begin attending The Ohio State University, graduating with a bachelor's in criminology and later a law degree. Jeff and Kathleen would marry on August 3rd, 1991. Together they raised two children Hannah and Noah to adulthood and were ready to start the next phase of their life as empty nesters.

In 2000 Jeff was diagnosed with MS and refused to let it beat him, so he took to running as an outlet. He soon became an avid runner and used it to promote his ministries and causes. He would run often with his favorite running partner his daughter, Hannah. Jeff ran for Nationwide Children's Hospital and was one of their Spirit Award Winners. He was not a man of many words, yet he said much with what he did. His actions spoke volumes. He was very involved with prison ministry at MCI and it was life-changing for him. Jeff believed everyone deserved a second chance just as Christ gave him. He was a man of honor and truth and used that to serve at his work as an attorney with CRUG Law. Not only did he serve with honor at work, he did so at home. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend and servant to those he came into contact with.

Jeff was preceeded in death by his sister, Kristy, and father, Ron. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Maynard, their two children, Hannah (Casey) Hamrick and Noah Maynard, his mother Carol Lawrence and stepmom, Paulette Maynard, brothers David Maynard and Martin (Bridget) Leblanc, sisters Malana (Ryan) Graham and Meghan (Marc) Runck as well as nieces, nephews, cousins & The Jersey Girls.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed. Burial will be scheduled at Dayton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, or to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Childrens Drive, Columbus, OH 43205 in Jeff s name.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
