Jeffrey A. Tietjen, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept.10, 2020 at Riverside Hospital after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. He was surrounded by his loving children and their mother, his ex-wife Elise.

He is survived by his father, stepmother, brother, his three children, two grandchildren, and his ex-wife.

Jeff was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his sister.

He enjoyed baseball, music, and was very proud of his 35-year career with the same telecommunications company, before retiring in 2013.

There are no services planned.

Donations may be made in Jeff's memory to: Lifeline of Ohio in appreciation for his receiving the gift of a kidney/pancreas transplant in 2002.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.