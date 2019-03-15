NEVADA — Jereme Lee Armstrong, age 39, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home in Nevada.

Jereme was born on September 3, 1979 in Columbus, Ohio, to, father, Larry L. Armstrong, and Rebecca J. (Decker) Armstrong. His mother is deceased and father Larry, and stepmother, Cynda, Armstrong survive and live in Nevada. He was once married to Kristina Rease of Delaware, Ohio.

He is survived by 2 daughters: Alexandria "Alex" and Erica Armstrong, both of Delaware. 2 brothers: Larry "Butch" Armstrong, and Eric Armstrong, and a sister Tonya Armstrong.

Jereme was working for Esco Corporation as a tow motor operator. Before that he worked in the Kroger Distribution Center in Delaware.

Jereme enjoyed fishing as a hobby.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steven Malone officiating.

Visitations will be held 2 hours before service time 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the family of Jereme L. Armstrong and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.