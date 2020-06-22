Jerry A. Hayes
DELAWARE — Jerry A. Hayes, age 77 of Delaware, OH, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Delaware. He was born September 11, 1942 in Delaware to the late Calvin and Dorothy (Pounds) Hayes.

Left to cherish Jerry's memory are his daughters: Theresa (Jon) Cramer, and Traci (Brian) Alkire; grandchildren: Danielle (Larry), Devin, Bryce, and Kenzie; great-grandchildren: Madison and Kali, and several other relatives and lifelong friends.

Jerry was a fun-loving, ornery sort, who liked to tease and joke around. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, playing the slots, and a good glass of wine. Most of all, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked hard so that he could retire early. He was a proud Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. After his time in the military, he worked as a technician in telecommunications with GTE.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Judith K. Hayes.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Newhouse Cemetery in Ostrander, with military honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 of Delaware.

Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 of Delaware, P.O. Box 283, Delaware, OH, or the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 S.R. 37 East, Delaware, OH 43015.

To leave a message of condolence to Jerry's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
