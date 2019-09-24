MOUNT GILEAD — Jerry Cummings, age 81, of Mt. Gilead, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, September 22, 2019.

He was born on February 5, 1938 in Braxton County, West Virginia to the late Ora Grimm and Minter Cummings. Jerry worked as a truck driver for several companies' including Keystone Freight.

An avid outdoors man, he had a passion for hunting, fishing, playing cards, dominoes, and marbles. Jerry was truly happiest in the wilds of the outdoors. He was a collector of many things and enjoyed his BIG vegetable gardens, and digging weeds anywhere. One of a kind, he would give you the shirt off his back if needed. He loved for anyone to scratch his back. He was particular and desired things his way ONLY. Jerry was most proud of his boys and treasured spending time with his grand kids.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Jamie (Emily) Cummings of Mt. Gilead and Jay Cummings of Fredericktown; grandchildren, Jennifer, Carly, Jessica, and Colton; brothers: David (Debbie), Ken (Karen), Roger (Pat), Stan (Becky) Eubank; sisters: Connie Carpenter, Judy Zimmer, Nora Lou Shields, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, JoAnn (Parsons) on March 25, 2019 and brother Lonnie Eubank.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, where services celebrating Jerry's life will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Marlborough Cemetery. Following the services friends are invited back to the Snyder-Rodman community room for a funeral meal.

