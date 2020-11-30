1/
Jerry David "JD" Hamilton
Jerry David "JD" Hamilton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Friday, Nov. 20th, 2020. He was born Oct, 5th 1944 in Paintsville KY.

Jerry was a fun loving, generous, kind, and full of personality and charm. His passion was cooking for people. He owned and operated over 30 restaurants' during his lifetime. He had a way of making you feel at home when you walked through the door of any of his establishments, always calling you by name. His talent was truly one of a kind, and was touched by many. He was a Big Walnut Graduate, class of 1962, playing basketball for the Eagles was another passion of his. He loved his family and grandchildren beyond measure, they were his world.

Preceded in death by his son, Jerry Shaun Hamilton, brother, Joe Hamilton and parents, Warren and Hazel Hamilton.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Julie (Steve) Green, grandkids, Zachary, Nicholas, Steven, Alex, and Stephanie; grandson, Jerry S. Hamilton II, step-daughter, Lauren Bell; and 5 great-grandchildren; long with brothers, sisters, great nieces, and great nephews.

Our family has truly appreciated all the love and prayer during this time. We will be having a celebration of life TBA.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Unit 170, Columbus Ohio 43231. Condolences and memories can be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
