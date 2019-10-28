APPLETON, Wisc. — Jerry J. Askins, age 77 of Appleton, Wisconsin, formerly of Delaware, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 24 in Appleton.

Jerry was born on February 18, 1942 in Delaware, OH to the late Homer and Viola (Conway) Askins. After serving in the US Army, Jerry worked as a supervisor and photo lab technician. Jerry married Marguret Hall in 1998. She preceded him in death in 1999.

Jerry is survived by his sons: David Askins, Oshkosh, WI; Richard Askins, North Ft. Myers, FL; Rob Askins (Jill Rosenthal), Neenah, WI; Gregory (Christina) Askins, Neenah, WI; grandchildren: Miranda, Mya and Carson Askins and Lauren and Alex Stevens; siblings: Eldon (Karen) Askins, and Janice (Eldon) Powell. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and the mother of his children, Mary (Gross) Cartwright.

In addition to his parents and wife, Marguret, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Askins in 2010; brothers: Jack and Merle, and sisters: Eileen, Reda, Shirley and Betty.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Delaware County Veterans Association will provide military honors at the conclusion of the services at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.