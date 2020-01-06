GROVE CITY — Jerry Lee Evans, 67 of Grove City, Ohio and formerly of Lewis Center, passed away unexpectedly December 17, 2019.

Born June 4, 1952 in Delaware, Ohio the son of the late Rollin & Mary Margaret (Tone) Evans. Jerry attended Olentangy High School, and was a member of the FFA, he graduated in 1970. Jerry would go on to work several odds and ends jobs before he found his passion in making and selling model tractors. He owned and operated Jerry's toys and treasurers up until his unexpected passing. Jerry was a farmer for part of his life also.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Larry and Floyd Evans.

Survivors include niece Lori Evans, cousins Michael (Kathy) and Richard (Helen) Moyer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate a funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the 2 p.m. service. Burial will follow at Kingwood Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Robinson Funeral Home in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.