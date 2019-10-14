DELAWARE — Jillian Hayley Compton 27, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 9, 2019 after a life-long battle with diabetes.

Born July 11, 1992 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Ricky Compton & Brenda Coffee. She graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 2010.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Elyjah Lowery; parents; brothers Jacob Compton and Talon Coffee; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; father of Elyjah, Taylor Lowery.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, Uncle Rick Smiley, and cousin Marcus Charley.

Jillian was always so full of life, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and could always be found with a book in her hand. She will be missed by those close to her, and she will be remembered as the kind, caring, and sweet individual that she was.

Family and close friends may call from 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, until the time of the service. A celebration of Jillian's life will take place 3 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.