Jim went to be with his Lord & Savior on Jan 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jim was born Jan 17, 1939, the son of Gordon and Virginia Lewis. He graduated from South High School in 1956. Jim received a BS in Education & Business from YSU & American College.

He taught public school for 2.5 years, was a Nationwide Insurance Agent for 53 years, a chartered Financial Consultant, and a Chartered Life Underwriter. During his career he received numerous honors for sales.

On June 28, 1975, he married Judy Filmer in Canfield, Ohio. Jim was a member and board member of Jubilee Christian Fellowship and various insurance organizations. He also was an active member of Fellowship of Christian Farmers, traveling to various state & local fairs for Christian witnessing.

Jim is survived by his wife, Judy Lewis; one son David (Lindsay) Lewis, 2 daughters Pam (Brian) Osterhus & Michelle Bartell, 10 grandchildren; Nathan Osterhus, Noah Osterhus, Luke Osterhus, Jonah Osterhus, Grace Osterhus, Chase Vincent, Atreyu Lewis, Atticus Lewis, Adoniram Lewis, & Avonlea Lewis. A son James R. Lewis is deceased. He also leaves 2 brothers & 2 sisters; J. Alan Lewis, Gordon Lewis, Janet (Doug) Manchee, & Carol (Fred) Rider.

A small family memorial service has been held in Columbus Ohio commemorating Jim's life. Contributions in memory of Jim can be sent to Delaware Bible Church, 41 Belle Ave, Delaware, OH, 43015.