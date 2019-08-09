Jim died 8-6-19 at the young age of 61. He was born in Ravenna, OH, and lived his first years on the family dairy farm. He spent most of grade school in Millersburg, OH, and finished high school in Lebanon, OH. He moved to Delaware, OH, in 1979.

Jim loved playing cards, a passion inherited from his dad, who played games with the family almost every night. And since becoming a resident of the Arbors these past 2 1/2 years he became an Activities Room Regular. He was a known poker shark, winning the coveted medal twice.

An avid sports fan, he loved the Cavs, the Indians, and the Browns — even when they weren't winning. And he and his sister would phone each other at half time of the Buckeye's games to congratulate or commiserate. He had team caps and t-shirts for all seasons.

Jim attended Kilbourne United Methodist Church and then for many years the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he found a loving community. At the Arbors, he also attended the services of many denominations.

Anyone who knew Jim has most likely received letters from him. He liked to stay in touch the old fashioned way and was a prolific letter writer.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eva Poole.

He is survived by his sisters Janet Poole (Joe Beitzinger), Kathryn Poole (Mark Christ), and brother Mark Poole (Tann). He also is survived by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family is greatful to the staff of the Arbors for all their kindness and love shown to Jim. He loved his friends there. Rarely in his room, he was always visiting residents and staff. Our brother just loved being with the people in his life.

A memorial service will be held at the Arbors of Delaware, Sunday, 8-11-19 at 2:30. Deacon Phillip Roberts officiating.