RADNOR — Jimmie Lee Baxter, 81 of Radnor died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born February 18, 1939 in Radnor to the late Everett and Leona (Jacobs) Baxter. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Irma (Hawk) Baxter, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Kuba, a brother, David Baxter, and a sister, Juanita Lowe.

On January 25, 1980 he married the former Christine Colby in the Radnor Baptist Church and she survives in Radnor.

Jimmie was a farmer in Radnor. He had worked at Penry Stone Quarry in Radnor and at B.F. Goodrich in Green Camp until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Most of all, he loved going back to the pond to his prayer rock, feeding the fish and talking to his turtle, Franklin. He loved when the family would gather at the pond for swimming, fishing and cookouts. For many years, every Saturday you could find him making apple cider, not just for himself, but for people from all around.

Jimmie was a member of the Radnor Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including Trustee. He loved going to church and did so until he was no longer able. He served as 4-H advisor for many years. He loved antique tractors, enjoyed cutting firewood, riding dirt bikes and taking trips to Florida. He instilled a great work ethic in his children and always lent a helping hand to those that needed it. Jimmie leaves behind quite a legacy of a loving family and a love of God. He was a jokester with his grandchildren and made many memories with them.

Besides his wife, Christine, he is survived by children, Terry (Gerri) Baxter, Radnor; Linda Hickman, Delaware; Cindy Kuba, Delaware; Jennifer (Rick) White, Columbus; Barry (Shari) Baxter, Prospect; Bill (Karen Cimiluea) Hughes, New Albany; Eric Hughes, Marion; Tammy (Todd) Rosebrough, Florida; 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bryan Baxter, Radnor; a sister, Marianne Marlor, Dublin.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Radnor Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow in the Radnor Cemetery with Pastor Andrew Bebee officiating.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Radnor Baptist Church, 4050 Radnor Road, Radnor, OH 43066

Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

