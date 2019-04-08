DELAWARE — Jo Anne Mills, 72, of Delaware passed away Friday evening, April 5, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

She was born June 28, 1946 in Columbus to the late William Keith Grubb and Emma (Holdren) Grubb and later graduated from Brookhaven High School.

Jo Anne worked in the benefits department at Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and later for Honda Manufacturing. She loved sewing, knitting, quilting and crocheting. She also enjoyed tending to her garden and bird watching.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Candi (Rob) Thivener of Delaware and Chester "Butch" (Andrea) Mills of Richwood; 5 grandchildren, Dylan (Leanne) Gray, Tyler Gray, Jesse Mills, Jacob (Brooke) Mills, and Ali Mills; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Carla) Grubb of Columbus; sister, Judy (Don) Jarvis of Hilliard; sister-in-law, Rose Grubb of Delaware; brother-in-law, Brian (Cathy) Mills of Delaware; nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Jo Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband Gary and 2 brothers Melvin and Kenny Grubb.

Private services for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jo Anne's memory may be made to the , 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 43017.

