Joan Breece Strohl passed away, at the respectable age of 92, on May 28, 2020, at Willow Brook Christian Communities at Delaware Run in Delaware, Ohio. She had been a resident of the Willow Brook Community for five years and a life-long resident of Delaware County. On January 26, 1928, in Delaware, Ohio, Joan was born to the late Clinton Cyrus and Brigie (Barrett) Breece. Joan was the youngest of nine children and enjoyed the attention and love of all of her siblings and parents. Joan played in and worked in the greenhouses and fields of her father's wholesale business of growing colorful chrysanthemums for shipping all over the Eastern and Midwestern United States. Joan once had an article that she had written about her father's business, published in the Delaware Gazette and was very proud of this achievement. Joan graduated from Delaware Willis High School in 1945. She served on many reunion committees celebrating important milestones years which gave her great joy. Upon graduation Joan worked at the Delaware County Courthouse, then secured a job with the Whitney and Firestone Law Firm. After raising her children, Joan worked for the Mental Health Board at The Way House. She made many close friends while employed there. On May 8, 1948, Joan married Joseph William Strohl in Kentucky. They had five children, raising four to adulthood. When the children were in elementary/middle school, Joan was active in the various schools' parent-teacher activities. Joan and Bill dressed as Bonnie and Clyde for the oldest child's Senior Prom Dinner, complete with beret and gangster hat! Joan gave piano lessons at various times to students who still remember her fondly. A great joy to Joan were the several Euchre groups in which she played. The immediate family and extended family get-togethers and reunions were of the utmost importance to Joan. Joan was predeceased by her parents, her eight siblings, her husband, Bill Strohl in 2015, her daughters, Sandra Kay Strohl in 1948, and Carol Sue Strohl, in 2012. Joan is survived by daughters, Brenda (David) Steinbrecher, Janice (Jim) Roberston, and son, Scott (Ka-Lin) Strohl; grandchildren, Casey (Lauren) Steinbrecher, Nicholas Steinbrecher, Brittany (Andrew) Sisson, Jacob Strohl and Sarah Strohl; great-grandchildren. Luke Steinbrecher, Gracie Steinbrecher and Arlo Sisson. Due to the circumstances of the Covid19 virus, a Private Graveside will be held. The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware, is honored to be serving Joan's family. Memorial Donations in Joan's name can be sent to: The Alpha Group, 1000 Alpha Drive, Delaware, OH 43015; Heartland Hospice, Suite 300, Marion, OH 43302; and Willow Brook At Delaware Run, 100 Delaware Crossing W., Delaware, OH 43015. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.