Joan Heberlein Tozer, 84, of Delaware OH and formerly of Lexington KY, was The Top! She would have made a perfect addition to those lyrics compiled by Cole Porter. Joan's kind spirit departed this earth peacefully on the late evening of August 23rd. In doing so, she joined her beloved husband of 61 years, William Thomas Tozer, who had passed in 2017.

The complete obituary can be found at www.shaw-davis.com/notices/Joan-Tozer.

An informal memorial get-together will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Sarah Moore Community, 26 N Union Street, Delaware, OH. All are welcome.

We ask you to remember and honor Joan by planned and random acts of kindness, donating to your favorite cause, treating your friends to a sandwich lunch accompanied by a long humorous conversation — as Joan loved doing herself. If curiosity strikes, you can listen to "You are The Top" sung by Ella Fitzgerald via You Tube.