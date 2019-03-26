JoAnn Cummings, age 70, of Mt. Gilead, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home in Mt. Gilead. She was born July 22, 1948 in Dekalb County, Illinois to the late Charles and Clara Parsons. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was also preceded in death by her brother, Earl Parsons, and sister, Donna S. Borham.

JoAnn enjoyed her flower beds and vegetable gardening with her husband as well as canning vegetables out of their garden. She most loved spending time with her grandkids and treasured time with all her family.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry Cummings; sons: Jamie (Emily) Cummings of Mt. Gilead, and Jay Cummings of Fredericktown; grandchildren: Jennifer, Carly, Jessica, and Colton; brother, Ed Parsons of Ashley; sisters: Barbara Eubank and Linda (Butch) Milliron of Delaware, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 where services celebrating JoAnn's life will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Marvin Hintz officiating. Burial will follow at Marlborough Cemetery.

