FRESNO, CALIFORNIA — Joann (Smith) Hildebrand, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, Hines Hospice Home in Fresno, California. She passed from congestive heart failure after a year of bypass surgery and rehabilitation.

Joann was born on November 03, 1932, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Hal C. Smith and Gladine Mae (Meade) Smith. She was a 1950 graduate of Willis High School in Delaware, Ohio. In 1960, Joann married Dr. Carl Richard Hildebrand in Delaware Ohio. The couple later moved to Topeka. She later worked as a Medical X-Ray Technician in Columbus, Ohio for Dr. Andrus. In 1969, Joann and her son moved to California to start a new life. Joann became a Dispensing Optician for the Navy Exchange at N.A.S Lemoore, and 6 years later became part owner in an Optical Shop with her brother at Fresno's Fig Garden Village. Joann truly loved life, chatting with friends and family. Wherever Joann went she created long lasting friendships.

She is survived by her son, Hal Douglas Hildebrand and daughter in-law Shawna (Baldrica) Hildebrand; Grandsons Garrett and Wyatt Hildebrand of Fresno CA; Her Brother, Charles W. Smith; her two sisters, Sara (Smith) Wood and Melinda (Smith) Gallant, family, friends, and others whose lives Joann touched.

As Joann wanted, in lieu of services, friends and family are encouraged to give what they can to St Jude's Hospital for children at .