DELAWARE — JoAnn "Jackie B" Whaley, age 83 of Delaware, OH, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Delaware. She was born February 17, 1936 in Huntington, WV to the late Robert and Hazel (Nelson) Cundiff.

Left to cherish JoAnn's memory are her sons: Wes (Lisa) Whaley, and Donald Pauley; daughters: Lynn Blair, Brenda (Floyd) Levings, and Patty (Bill) Connor; step-son, Stanley (Brenda) Whaley; sister, Jackie Blackburn; sister-in-law, Lois Cundiff; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

JoAnn was a loving and generous person who was known for her smile, laughter, and orneriness. She was a skilled cook who made the best roast beef, potato salad, Christmas dinner, and fish fries. JoAnn enjoyed country music, the color pink, and her PBR. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Whaley; son, Wayne Pauley; long-time significant other, Charles Burton; brothers: Ralph Cundiff, Charles Cundiff, Gregg Cundiff; Robert Cundiff; Eugene Cundiff; sister, Betty Charles; and son-in-law, Hank Blair.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Hilliard, OH. Friends are invited to join the family immediately following the committal service for a reception and fellowship at Valley View Friends Church, 868 W. William St., Delaware, OH.

Donations in JoAnn's memory may be made to the .

To leave a message of condolence to JoAnn's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.