Joanne M. Wilkinson, age 85 passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on December 22, 1933 in Delaware to the late Herbert R. and Marie (Williams) Lackey. After graduating from Orange High School in 1951, she married Paul Wilkinson in 1952. Together they shared 66 wonderful years dedicated to raising a family and caring for each other's needs.

Joanne worked as an advertising executive with The Delaware Gazette for almost 30 years and went on to act in the same capacity, as well as a part owner of the Dublin Villager.

A former member of South Berlin Presbyterian Church and its Fellowship Class, she was a current member of the First Presbyterian Church, assisting with the Altar Guild and Worship/Music Committee. She was also a member of the Artisans Group in Marion, Delaware and Berlin Mother's Clubs, as well as a former member of the Buckeye Valley Music Boosters.

Gifted with a needle and thread, she was an accomplished seamstress, making numerous wedding gowns for family members and friends. An avid gardener of flowers, she formerly served on the Ohio State Junior Fair Board as head of the hobby department, where she won accolades for her plaster of Paris artistry. She was a saver and clipper of news articles of family and friends and loved to shop. At times stubborn, always organized with the needs of the household, she possessed a persistent personality. Joanne was also wonderful cook; her cherry pie will long be remembered, just as her caring ways and love of family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Paul, daughters: Diane (Rex) Welker and Tricia (Steve) Shaw all of Delaware, daughter-in-law Rhonda Wilkinson of Texas, treasured grandchildren: August Wilkinson, Andrew and Brian Shaw, Christopher (Ellen Welker, Caroline Welker; step-grandchildren: Jason and Hollis Morgan; great-grandchildren: Landyn and Lahyn Fanus, and Riley Welker, special cousin whom she helped raise Donald (Linda) White, and their daughter Madonna (Perry) Wells, and her children Brianna and Leo Wells, sister Joyce (Marion) Wilcox of Delaware, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son Larry Wilkinson, as well as in-laws: Arthur and Ruby Wilkinson.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware where services will follow 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Deb Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Delaware, 73 W. Winter St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

