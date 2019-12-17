LONDON — Jodine Masters Long, of London, Ohio; passed away from us on December 6, 2019. She was 82.

She was born in Carroll County in 1937; a daughter of Joseph M. and Wilma H. (McAdoo) Masters.

An incredibly talented pianist; Jodine, once graduating high school, attended Eastman School of Music in New York. Jodine lived in Delaware, Ohio for many years where she raised her children Brian, Bonnie, Rebecca and Bethina. She also helped to grow a successful family business and found ways to give back to the community, especially as a supporter of political issues and candidates.

Once her children were older, she moved to her cherished lake house in London, Ohio where she enjoyed her beautiful lake view for almost 30 years. She loved tending to her lawn and garden, growing her newly found circle of lake friends and giving piano lessons.

She will be sorely missed by her four children, eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three siblings and extended family, her wonderful friends and neighbors, and her piano students who brought her so much joy and purpose later in life.

Per her request, there will not be any visitation or services.

