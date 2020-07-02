1/
Joe Mendel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

After a long (and mostly silent) battle with diabetes and everything else that comes with it, Joe Mendel passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Matt, Michelle, Rita, and his two dogs (Trey and Annie), were all with him as he passed.

A service celebrating the life of Joe Mendel will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Pastor Jeff Slider will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

Safe distancing will be observed and due to the current COVID-19 situation, the services will also be live-streamed by logging on to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook Page: facebook.com/DelawareSFH.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Mendel family.

To share a fond memory of Joe or to offer condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved