After a long (and mostly silent) battle with diabetes and everything else that comes with it, Joe Mendel passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Matt, Michelle, Rita, and his two dogs (Trey and Annie), were all with him as he passed.

A service celebrating the life of Joe Mendel will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Pastor Jeff Slider will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

Safe distancing will be observed and due to the current COVID-19 situation, the services will also be live-streamed by logging on to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook Page: facebook.com/DelawareSFH.

