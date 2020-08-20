1/1
John B. Hopkins
1954 - 2020
DELAWARE — John B. Hopkins, 65, of Delaware passed away Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus.

He was born November 10, 1954 in Washington Court House, Ohio to Maurice B. Hopkins and Lorraine L. (Kittleson) Hopkins. On November 2, 1985, he married the love of his life Jody Haas.

A printing ink chemist, John was a member of the Marion First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed model railroading, train watching, reading books, and drinking wine. He also enjoyed talking and getting to know people. When younger, he played in several bands.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Jody; sister, Maryann (Paul) Hartley of Worthington; brother-in-law, Jeff Haas of Delaware; niece, Amanda Hartley of Westerville; great nephew, Aiden Hartley-Jennison of Westerville.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family. To share a fond memory of John or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
