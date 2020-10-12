SPRINGFIELD — John Edson Thomas, 90, of Springfield, passed away at Caring Touch of Ohio, Lockbourne on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Delaware, Ohio on January 6, 1930, the son of the late Kenneth P. and Lillian (Leasure) Thomas.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and joined the Ohio Air National Guard, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant following 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and a 65-year member of Hiram Lodge #18 F. & A.M.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen Rose of Commercial Point, OH and Yana (David) Garing of Springfield; grandchildren, Emily (Josh) Cathel, Sara Garing, and Matthew (Sarah) Garing; great grandchildren, Carter Lee Rose, Graysen Dale Cathel, Leighton Michael Cathel, and Ellen Mae Garing; sisters, Joan Rife of Delaware and Judi (Orin) Lamport of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Thomas and siblings, June Miner and Kenneth, Jane, Bobby, and Richard Thomas.

John's funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday until the time of service. A private committal will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA (clarkcountyspca.org). You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.