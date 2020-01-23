John Hampton "Jim" DeLong

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hampton "Jim" DeLong.
Service Information
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH
43074
(740)-965-3936
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SUNBURY — John "Jim" Hampton DeLong, age 75, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Formerly employed by Sun Ray Stove Company in Delaware for 20 years. Retired from Liebert Corporation after 33 years of service. Attended Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing and fishing trips to Michigan. He was most proud of his daughter and grandchildren.

Born May 14, 1944 in Prestonburg, Kentucky to the late John and Hester Mae (Meade) DeLong. Also preceded in death by siblings, Billy Ray, Dennis, Fred, Lemuel, Paul. Julien, Merman and Nancy DeLong. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Lucy E. (Blevins) DeLong; daughter, Tammy Shaw; grandchildren, Alexis, Zoie and Dalton; brother, Ernest DeLong.

Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at noon on Monday. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 260, Columbus, OH 43213-2804 in Jim's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeLong family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Sunbury, OH   740-965-3936
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.