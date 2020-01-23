SUNBURY — John "Jim" Hampton DeLong, age 75, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Formerly employed by Sun Ray Stove Company in Delaware for 20 years. Retired from Liebert Corporation after 33 years of service. Attended Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing and fishing trips to Michigan. He was most proud of his daughter and grandchildren.

Born May 14, 1944 in Prestonburg, Kentucky to the late John and Hester Mae (Meade) DeLong. Also preceded in death by siblings, Billy Ray, Dennis, Fred, Lemuel, Paul. Julien, Merman and Nancy DeLong. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Lucy E. (Blevins) DeLong; daughter, Tammy Shaw; grandchildren, Alexis, Zoie and Dalton; brother, Ernest DeLong.

Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at noon on Monday. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 260, Columbus, OH 43213-2804 in Jim's memory.

