PHOENIX, Ariz. — John Harold Veley, 81, of Phoenix, Arizona and formerly of Delaware, Ohio passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020. He was a prince among men, who has gone to meet JESUS, his LORD and KING. He will be sorely missed on Earth, but we will meet him again in HEAVEN. Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor M. Gasman of Morrow Bible Church on Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Marlborough Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Delaware County Veterans Association. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and his family. To share a fond memory of John or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020.