DELAWARE — John J. Yuhas, 92, of Delaware, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 at The Inn at Olentangy Trail.

He was born June 28, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John and Josie (Hanus) Yuhas. He was a graduate of Forest County Agricultural High School in Mississippi, where his father served in the Army at Camp Shelby.

After High school, John enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He served in the Air Force in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam as an Aerial Gunner, Crew Chief, and Flight Engineer on the B-24, B-25, C-47, C-82, B-29, and KC-97 aircrafts. He assisted in the development of the first United States Operational Guided Missile, the "Matador."

John retired from the USAF as a Senior Master Sergeant after 21 years of service, during which he earned numerous military awards. After his retirement from the Air Force, he went to work at Sprint Telephone Company, from which he retired after 22 years of service. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and various military and civilian organizations.

John is survived by his daughter, Karen Yuhas; granddaughter, Alexandra; several beloved nieces, nephews and an extended family of devoted friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Mardelle "Marty" Yuhas; sons Raymond Yuhas and Dan Martin; and his two brothers Robert and Ronald.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June, 4, 2019 from 4–6:30 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating John's life and military career will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Contributions in John's name may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, OH 43231.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

