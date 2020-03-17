John Lewis Macklin, 97, passed away March 10, 2020. He was born in Powell, Ohio the son of the late John Warner Macklin and Martha Evans Macklin.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanore Benke; and sister, Margaret Louise Piper. John was a United States Navy veteran having served as a pilot in WWII and the Korean War. He worked as an Academic Training Instructor for the United States Navy.

John is survived by his wife, Dorris Holman Macklin; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Lawrence Evans; granddaughter, Sara Evans Shih and husband, Ian; and niece, Pam Harrington.

Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.