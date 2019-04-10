DELAWARE — John Morgan Painter Jr., 72, of Delaware passed away Thursday morning, April 4, 2019 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.

He was born October 28, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John Morgan Painter and Katheryn (Donohoue) Painter and later graduated from Cincinnati Moeller High School.

John served as finance manager for Chesrown Dealers in Columbus for many years. He had attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware and loved to read especially history. He also enjoyed traveling when able, collecting guns and cooking odd things.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Kathleen Marie (Kenneth) Compton of Columbus and Karin Elizabeth (James) Humphrey of Delaware; grandchildren, Kenneth Compton Jr. and his companion Tiffany, Amanda Nicole (Nathan) Dawson and Kadey Grace Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Compton III, Paisley Grace Compton, Camden Akers, Natelie Cain, and Avery Cain; brothers, Douglas (Mary) Painter of Deer Park and Donald (Vickie) Painter of Mason; sister, Margaret "Peggy" Painter of Mason; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce.

Services celebrating John's life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, with Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonum officiating. A memorial gathering and luncheon, provided by the St. Mary Bereavement Committee, will follow the service in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room.

