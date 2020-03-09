John Norman Thatcher, Age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8th 2020, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio.

He was the son of Helen (Wise) and Norman J. Thatcher (deceased) Born December 12, 1944 in Lima, John graduated Lincoln View High School, Middle Point, Ohio. In his formative years he grew up on a farm where he was a member of 4H and raised and showed cattle. After graduation, he attended The Ohio State University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1967, and a Master of Science in 1970.

John worked for the United States Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service for several years before going on to work for TruGreen Chemlawn until his retirement in January of 2012. John enjoyed playing trombone in the local community band. He also enjoyed playing the piano. He had a love for planes, boats, and old farm equipment. The highlight of his life was his family.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anne (Hitt) and their children, James (Mary), Jeffrey, and Mary. He is also fondly remembered by his sister Virginia Thatcher, four grandchildren, Sam, Joshua, Gabriella, and Ryan, as well as his brother- in-law Richard (Judy) Hitt and nephews Matt (Rebecca) Hitt and Adam (Ashley) Hitt. He will be sadly missed by his dog Gunner.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Robinson Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

