ASHLEY — John R. Hysell, 75, of Ashley, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

John is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara E. (Imboden) Hysell; son, Troy (Xenia) Hysell; daughters, Kim (Randy) Basham and Tammi Hysell; four grandchildren, Kraig Votaw, Tatiana Brookins, Charles Brookins and Kyle Brookins; brother, Harold Hysell; sister, Patricia Shilt; sister-in-law, Rheba Hysell; and dog Tika.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-7:30 p.m. in the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Westfield Cemetery.

Burial will be in the Westfield Cemetery.

