SUNBURY — John Robert Stambaugh, age 72, of Sunbury, died suddenly on Thursday, October 10, 2019 with his loving wife at his side.

Retired owner/operator of Alum Creek Towing. Born on December 14, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John R. and Edith G. (Litteral) Stambaugh. John enjoyed old cars, collecting coins, watching reruns of Gunsmoke and mostly spending time and spoiling his kids and grandkids. Attended Olive Green CCCU.

Also preceded in death by brother, Samuel Stambaugh.

Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Maxine (Cantrell) Stambaugh; devoted children, Robert L. (Tiffany Stevens) Stambaugh of Sunbury and Lisa (Taylor) Glass of Galena; grandchildren, Caleb and Miah Glass; brother, Willard (Carolyn) Stambaugh of Mt. Vernon; sister, Ruth Hazlett of Paintsville, KY; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday. Pastor Robert Whightsel officiating. Interment Green Mound Cemetery, Kilbourne, Ohio.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stambaugh family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.