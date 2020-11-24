DELAWARE — John Scott Brinkerhoff, age 76, of Delaware, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 23, 2020 after a brief illness.

John was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1944, to the late H. Wayne and Elizabeth (Turner) Brinkerhoff. He attended Upson Elementary School in Euclid before his family moved to Newbury, Ohio. After graduating from Newbury High School in 1962, he went to Ohio University to study journalism. In his junior year, he was the recipient of a William Randolph Hearst National Journalism Award for his eyewitness account of an October 1965 mining disaster in Sardis, West Virginia.

After graduating from OU in 1966, he was employed as a humor writer by American Greetings Corporation in Cleveland, where he met Georgeanne (Jan) Huber Sizer, whom he married in 1968. He teamed up with AG artist Bob Campbell to create a Viking-themed comic strip called "Norse by Norsewest," which was nationally distributed for two years by the McNaught Syndicate of New York City.

From AG, John went to Carr Liggett Advertising in Cleveland as a copywriter before joining Lord, Sullivan & Yoder, Inc. Advertising in Marion, Ohio in 1970, where he remained as a copywriter, creative director, and company officer until 2002. John also continued to write and have published works of poetry and fiction. His first collection of poetry, All in Time, was nominated for the national Lamont Poetry Prize.

He felt fortunate to have been able to travel extensively, but his favorite place to visit was the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he and his ever-extending family vacationed regularly for nearly 50 years.

He was a Vestry member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Delaware, Ohio, and a supporter of People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County, the Humane Society of Delaware County, The Nature Conservancy, Ohio University, cancer research, and veterans' assistance. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgeanne (Huber-Sizer) Brinkerhoff, and three children, Louis (Debra) Sizer, Jennifer (Michael) Kindinger, and Brian (Erica) Brinkerhoff; and his grandchildren that fondly referred to him as "Grumpy:" Eileen (Ken) Knesh, Ryan (Kristy) Kindinger, Dylan Kindinger, Lily Brinkerhoff and Sophie Brinkerhoff; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Knesh. John is also survived by his siblings, Karen (David) Warnock and Jeffrey Brinkerhoff.

The family is planning a private memorial service for John. He will be interred at St. Peter's Episcopal Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in John's name be made to People in Need, 138 Johnson Dr., Delaware, OH, 43015, or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., Delaware, OH, 43015.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

To share a fond memory of John or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.