DELAWARE — John W. Cross, 78, of Delaware, died Sunday, August 11, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home. For a full obituary visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.