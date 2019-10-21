Delaware County Treasurer Jon Martin Peterson II's life was involved in government from the day of his birth until his death on October 10, 2019. On October 25th 1953 the Wisconsin state legislature passed a special joint resolution celebrating Jon's birth and excusing his legislator father for his tardiness in helping to open a special session.

During the 66 years that followed Jon Peterson would serve various constituencies in Ohio for 39 years: 7 years as Deputy auditor and Finance Director of Franklin County; 10 years as Auditor of Delaware County; 10 years as a state representative serving Delaware County and 12 years as Delaware County Treasurer.

Jon was characterized by the former speaker of the Ohio House, Larry Householder in the following words, "As a state lawmaker, County official, as a pastor and as a community leader Jon showed compassion for those overlooked by society and gave voice to those who were not being heard."

Another County official, Barb Lewis, said "Jon was a Renaissance man with a huge heart. He touched the lives of many — from the most powerful to the homeless, and he treated everyone the same."

Jon received many honors and awards for his leadership in County government, in the state legislature, Masonic work and with the homeless but one award he valued especially — that given him by The National Autism Association for his leadership in the area of early recognition and treatment of autism. He was named the"national parent of the year." In further recognition of his leadership in this field the Ohio legislature created in the fall of 2012 "the Jon Peterson special needs scholarship program" to aid parents of children with disabilities.

Jon was born in Prescott, Wisconsin but grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Glendale, Arizona; Malibu, California and Delaware, Ohio. Some of his favorite recollections were those of his work with his uncle James Peterson on a sapphire ranch north of Billings Montana, and of his efforts to form and play his guitar in several small rock bands in Glendale, Arizona and in Delaware, Ohio. He also recounted with a great sense of satisfaction his leading roles in several theatrical productions given by the community theater in Delaware.

A 1976 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Jon earned a Masters degree in Public Administration from Florida Atlantic University and a law degree from Capital University. He also earned a Master of Sacred Theology degree from the Methodist Theological School in Ohio. He was an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ and served as pastor for five years of that denomination's church in Delaware. Jon was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

He often spoke of his father's leadership in the Wisconsin legislature and of his grandfather's work as the last of the circuit riding ministers in Montana and he wished to emulate both of their careers. That was an objective he clearly reached and with great distinction.

Survivors include his wife Melissa, two daughters Emily and Hannah; his father Arthur, three sisters, Rebecca McDaniel, Donna Peterson and Ingrid Peterson; a stepmother Mary, mother-in-law Lois Black, sisters-in-law Teresa Cottingham, Cindy Rollins, and brother-in-law Jeff Black and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ in Delaware at 7 p.m. on October 25th.