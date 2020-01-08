DELAWARE — Joseph D."Joey" Kaser, age 34 of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in Marengo, OH. He was born December 27, 1985 in Delaware to David Kaser and Beverlie McKirgan.

Left to cherish Joey's memory are his wife, Jennifer Kaser; daughter, Tatum Kaser; father, David (Linda) Kaser; mother, Beverlie (Rick Blake) McKirgan; brothers: Chad Reidmiller, Nicholas (Sarah) Kaser; sister, Farrah Kaser; grandmother, Mary Kaser; and several other relatives and friends.

Joey was the owner and operator of Kaser Property Services. He loved what he did, which made him successful in his business. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Joey was a kind, caring, and helpful individual who was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a great sense of humor, and made friends easily. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and a variety of other outdoor activities. Most of all, Joey enjoyed spending time with his family.

Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents: Andy Joe Kaser, Richard Pansing, Lila Jean McKirgan, Mac David McKirgan; and father-in-law, Harry Davis.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence to Joey's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.