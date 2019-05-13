DELAWARE — Joseph L. Corbett, 63 of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was born September 27, 1955, the son of the late James E. & Bonita (Faulkner) Corbett. Joe graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1973. He worked in construction as a contractor, he also served in the United StatesNaval Reserve in the Construction Battalion.

He is survived by wife of 36 years Sheila (Thompson); son Sean (Stacy) Sparkman; daughters Heidi (Ty Myers) Sparkman, and Brandi (Rusty) Smart; grandkids Heather, Noah, Hailee, Reagan, Gwen, and Gannon; brothers James (Laura) Corbett, and Rick Corbett; mother in-law Barbara (Darrell) Armstrong; brothers in-law Carroll (Barb) Thompson, George (Cindy) Thompson, Keith and Kim Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe had a deep love for his grandchildren. He and his grandchildren enjoyed a playfully antagonistic relationship. Joe loved NASCAR. He enjoyed watching races on television and attending races with his friends and family. He especially loved going to Bristol Motor Speedway and the Gatlinburg area, for the scenic views and extended time with people he loved. Joe was a dedicated listener of Howard Stern. He was also prominently known to talk "philosophy".

Family and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home where Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Ashley Union Cemetery. Delaware Co. Veterans Association will conduct full military honors.

