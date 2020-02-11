DELAWARE — Joseph V. Parisi, 76, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.

He was born September 7, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Anthony Parisi and Jean H. (Skrajny) Capozza. After graduating from high school in 1961, he received his Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Toledo. Joseph proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

A banker and bank examiner, Joseph was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware, the American Legion and a devoted volunteer with the Delaware County Veterans Service Office. In 2016, he received the Outstanding Veteran Award. He enjoyed reading, traveling, sports cars, airplanes, keeping up with history and current events, and celebrating at family and friends gatherings.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 30 years, Donna (Etter); sons, Vincent (Nancy) Parisi and Michael (Tiffany) Parisi; daughters, Renee' (Matt) Thomas and Nicole (Matt) Downing; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; brothers, Angelo Capozza III and Randy Capozza.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his granddaughter Megan Thomas, and step-father Angelo Capozza Jr.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Joseph's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonum officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association and members of the United States Army. The St. Mary Bereavement will then host a luncheon in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room.

Contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or to St. Mary School.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

To share a fond memory of Joseph or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.