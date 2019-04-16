WILMINGTON — Josie V. Clay, 81, of Wilmington Ohio died 5:47 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on April 8th 1938 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Hanson and Lizzie (Jackson). Josie is survived by a total of six brothers and sister, Warnie, Carl, Pauline, Bobby, Della, and Mike. In addition to her brother and sisters Josie had four children: Jo Ann (Larry) Shanks, Carol (Keith) Cottrill, Oscar (Patty) Schilling, and Kathy (Jack) Jones who had a total of 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Also a good lifelong friend Forrest Adams.

Josie established herself by retiring from Kroger Company. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved ones. She had a passion for painting, ceramics, gardening, and flowers. Josie's overall outlook on life was to enjoy every day to its fullest.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will follow in Germany Cemetery, Germany Rd., Beaver, OH at 3 p.m. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the day of the service at Haller's. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.