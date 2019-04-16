Obituary
Josie V. Clay

WILMINGTON — Josie V. Clay, 81, of Wilmington Ohio died 5:47 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on April 8th 1938 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Hanson and Lizzie (Jackson). Josie is survived by a total of six brothers and sister, Warnie, Carl, Pauline, Bobby, Della, and Mike. In addition to her brother and sisters Josie had four children: Jo Ann (Larry) Shanks, Carol (Keith) Cottrill, Oscar (Patty) Schilling, and Kathy (Jack) Jones who had a total of 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Also a good lifelong friend Forrest Adams.

Josie established herself by retiring from Kroger Company. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved ones. She had a passion for painting, ceramics, gardening, and flowers. Josie's overall outlook on life was to enjoy every day to its fullest.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will follow in Germany Cemetery, Germany Rd., Beaver, OH at 3 p.m. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the day of the service at Haller's. Her online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Funeral Home
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
