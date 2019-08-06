WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Juanita "Nita" A. Keck, 78, of Wichita Falls passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 5 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Juanita was born on October 23, 1940 at home in Leonardsburg, Ohio to the late James and Rena May (Stiles) Rouse. She was raised in Ohio where she graduated from Elm Valley High School in Ashley, Ohio, and later moved to Texas in 1974. Juanita attended Midwestern State University receiving both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree. She worked as an office manager for many years. Juanita will be missed by many friends and family.

She is survived by her three children, Mark A Keck Sr. and wife, Dicksie, Kurt W. Keck and wife, Deneice, and Sherri Johnston all of Wichita Falls; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Karen L. Jordan and husband, Larry Klosterman of Sandia, Texas; niece, Christine Sexton and husband, Steve; and nephew, James Jordan and wife, Amy.