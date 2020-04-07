Juanita Mae McCreary, 93 of Berlin Township, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family. Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother. Sunrise December 31, 1926-Sunset April 5, 2020.

Born to the late Queen (Neilson) and Orrin Hardin of Delaware. Juanita graduated from Willis High School in 1945, was a lifelong Delaware County resident, and member of West Berlin Presbyterian Church.

She is preceded in death by her late husband Robert, son Mike, and infant daughter Nancy.

Juanita is survived by her children Barbara and Dan McNamara of Delaware, Sherry and Tom Hartzler of Creola, OH, Tim and Pam McCreary of Delaware and daughter in law Kathy McCreary also of Delaware. Grandchildren, Polly (Ron), Josie (Pat), Stephanie (Sean), Eric (Lara), Laura (Gene), Kyle (Brandi), and Colleen (Matt). Great Grandchildren, Leia, Jake, Tori, Liam, Keegan, Ronan, Jadyn, Trevor, Hudson and Amelia. Great-Great Grandchild Oliver and her beloved dog, Dixie.

Juanita's true loves were her cooking and family. She was the head cook for Olentangy Local Schools for 26 years, retiring in 1987.

Grandma was known for her famous spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs, homemade chicken and noodles, Italian dream cake, Christmas mornings with egg casserole and her yummy sweet rolls.

On the McCreary Farm there were many barn celebrations of Birthdays, Wedding and Baby Showers, Weddings and Receptions, Graduation Parties and the harvesting and freezing of sweet corn. Grand kids enjoyed golf cart rides back the lane in the field and candy from the candy dish. You would always hear when you visited, "Are you hungry, you want something to eat?" Goodbyes would take 20 minutes because you just had to get one more hug and no one left without the question, "When will you be back for a visit?" You always left Grandma's with a lot of love and a full belly.

Private arrangements are being made by Snyder-Rodman funeral home of Delaware.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to West Berlin Presbyterian Church 2911 Berlin Station Rd. Delaware, Hospice of Delaware and the Humane Society of Delaware County.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date at West Berlin Presbyterian Church.