DELAWARE — Judy Basbagill, 75, of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 24, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of the late William & Rose (Fankhauser) Schultz. Judy graduated from West High School in 1962. She was a member and attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. She worked for Nationwide Insurance as an Administrative Assistant, and then as a conference room manager for over 25 years before she retired. She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts, and was and avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

She is preceded in death by husband Thomas in April 2019, and sister Jan Hyatt.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Kristin, Kevin, and Kathleen Basbagill all of Delaware; granddaughter, Isabella Spraggins; numerous nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 24, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Robinson Funeral home. A mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25, 2019 at the St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary School.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.