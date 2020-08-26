The family of Judy Hudson Denton is announcing the cancellation of the planned celebration of her life scheduled for September 20,2020 due to the continuing unpredictability of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our family greatly appreciates your thoughts, prayers and support during this difficult time. The family is sponsoring a vocal music scholarship for students attending the Big Walnut Schools. If you would like to participate in this effort please email bdenton@columbus.rr.com.

Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Homes.