WESTERVILLE — Julia Ann Kemp, 82, of Delaware passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 at the Heartland of Westerville with her loving family by her side.

She was born January 14, 1937 in Portland, Indiana to the late Paul Russell Renner and Susan Agnes (Long) Renner. After graduating from Lebanon High School in 1955, where she was a member of the Spanish and Glee Club, she attended Indiana Central College.

A Delaware resident since 1974, Julia had worked for many years prior at the Grandview Hospital in Dayton. Once settled in Delaware, she began working in the admission's office at Grady Memorial Hospital and continued working there for 35 years.

A God-fearing woman, Julia loved her Lord and was a devoted and faithful member of the Eastside Mission Church. A friendly, outgoing, caring and warm person, she also enjoyed reading especially historical novels, and spending time with her grandchildren and getting involved with their activities.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Kathy) Kemp of Delaware, Steven (Stephanie) Kemp of Ostrander and Susan "Beth" (Dan) Everetts of Columbus; grandchildren, Aaron Kemp, Robert Everetts, Juliann Everetts, Emma Kemp, Alexander Kemp, and Ian Kemp (the apple of her eye – but they all were); 3 brothers, Paul (Carolyn) Renner of Geneva, Indiana, Charles (Becky) Myers of Texas and Kenneth (Sue) Myers of Texas; sister, Etta J. Calvert of Lebanon; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friends, John and Jeannette Greathouse and their family.

In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her former husband Robert Kemp, her brother Donald and 5 sisters Kate, Betty, Norma, Sylvia, and Carol and special friend Bill Greathouse.

Services celebrating Julia's life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware, Ohio with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.

Contributions in Julia's memory may be made to the Eastside Mission Church Building Fund.

