SUNBURY — Julie A. McManis, age 50, of Sunbury, OH passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Survived by husband, Richard; daughter, Rikki and brother, Tom Bailey. A graveside service will be held noon Tuesday, May 5th at Fancher Cemetery. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.



