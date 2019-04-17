DELAWARE — Justin Michael VanHoesen, 24, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, April 14, 2019.

He was born October 14, 1994 in Westerville, Ohio to Kevin VanHoesen and Stephanie England and later graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 2013.

Justin loved all sports, especially baseball and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees.

Those who knew Justin also knew the true essence of a loving, loyal, deeply caring person. If you were his friend, you were his friend forever. He gave of himself openly and freely to his friends and to those he loved. He was always happiest on the ball field with his teammates who also loved the greatest game in the world. Justin truly desired to encourage those around him to meet their potential and to fight for themselves. He was so much more than what took him from this world.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his mother and step-father, Stephanie (Hank) Jebode of Delaware; father and step-mother, Kevin (Robin) VanHoesen of Prospect; son, Wyatt Kayne Wooten; brothers, Dylan Jebode and Sean (Bekah) VanHoesen; sisters, Ashley (Steve) Miller and Ericka (Mike) Luidhardt; maternal grandmother, Bonnie (Mark) Schwartz; maternal grandfather, James (Kim) England; uncles, Jimmy (Tina) England, Chris England, Scott (Jackie) England, Derek (Emily) England, Zachary (Sarah) Schwartz and Nathaniel Schwartz, Eric VanHoesen; aunt, Karen Colarossi; 13 cousins; Robin VanHoesen's parents, Shorty (Sarah) Short; and a host of friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Beverly Perry, special grandpa Tex Frazier and his great grandmother Wilma Vedder.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating the life of Justin will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. with family friend, Shelly Ward officiating.

Contributions in Justin's memory may be made to Addicts Parents United by visiting www.tapunited.org or to Recovery & Prevention Resource, 118 Stover Drive, Delaware, OH 43015.

