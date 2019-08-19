DELAWARE — Karen Kay Wells, 67, of Delaware passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, August 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born November 11, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of the late Oshie & Bertha (Balling) Wells. She graduated from Dublin High School in 1969. She worked as a secretary at McJunkin Corporation for over 20 years and then at Steer and Gear for over 10 years before her health began to take a toll on her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, lifelong significant other Chip Broekhoven, brothers James Watson, and Rick Wells.

Left to cherish her memory are sisters Judy (Kenneth) Stephenson, Kimberly Wells, Brenda (Ike) Wintz, Mary (Alex) Anderson; brothers Gary (Tammy), Michael, and James Wells; numerous nieces and nephews; and K-9 companion Ruby.

Karen enjoyed bird watching. She was also an avid "Everybody Loves Raymond" fan, and watched each and every one of the shows they produced. Her siblings will remember her as the independent, loyal, and giving person that she was, always putting everyone else first.

Celebrant Ed Schlote will officiate a funeral service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.