DELAWARE — Kathleen Anne (McNamara) Thomas, 75, of Delaware, Ohio, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio following a brief illness.

As one of 10 siblings in her family, Kathleen had a bubbly personality with a zest for trivia, jokes, and playing euchre. Kathleen was much involved at St. Mary's Catholic Church in downtown Delaware throughout her life. She graduated from Olentangy High School and then went on to college, where she graduated with an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Marion Tech. She worked as an ICU nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital, then later at Union County Memorial Hospital until her retirement. During her retirement years, she served as an aquatic instructor for the Powell YMCA.

Preceeded in death by her parents, Edward McNamara and Mary (Mahoney) McNamara; older sister Florence (McNamara) Gerstner and younger siblings, James McNamara and Mary McNamara.

Survived by her husband of 51 years, James Thomas; children: Edward (Sue) Thomas of Federal Way, Washington, Thomas (Katherine) Thomas of Columbus, Ohio, Mary (Chris Barger) Rodriguez of Delaware, Ohio; and by her grandchildren: Sydney Choun, Antonio Rodriguez, Adi Barger, James Thomas, Andrew Thomas, and Amelia Thomas. She is also survived by her siblings, George (Joanne) McNamara, Rosemary White, Pat (Donna) McNamara, Steven (Carole) McNamara, Jane (Paul) Jumper, Rita (Mike) Midgley, and William (Karen) McNamara.

Visitation hours will be from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center 101 Valleyside Dr. Delaware, Ohio 43015 on Friday, November 13, 2020. Catholic funeral outside the Mass will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Kevin Kavanaugh presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to the American Cancer Society as Kathleen was a Nurse of Hope for an American Cancer Society fundraiser during her time at Grady Memorial Hospital.

To leave a message of condolence for Kathleen's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com