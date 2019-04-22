CINCINNATI — Kathleen Joan Kallini, age 80, of Cincinnati, and formerly of Lewis Center died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at Drake Center in Cincinnati. She was born May 5, 1938 in Delaware to Birney and Florence (Breece) McKee.

Preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Beulah Warner and Sharon Cox. She is survived by her children, Kevin of Cincinnati, Lisa (Eric) Boyer of Columbus, Megan (Jeff) Clemmons of Louisville, Nathan of Westerville and Adam of California; grandchildren, Brett, Austin, Ben and Mathew; brothers, Marvin and Martin Romine of Columbus; her dogs Bella and Tasha, many family members and Maple Knoll neighbors. The family wishes to express a special appreciation to her best friend Tanya Evans and Vitas Home Hospice for their loving care.

Kathleen was a lifetime resident of Delaware County and graduated from Olentangy High School in 1956 going on to earn her B.S. in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1960. Prior to completing over 40 years of teaching, she served as Program Director at the Greenwood Lake Salvation Army Camp in Delaware County. Her teaching career took her from Ohio to many states to missions in Costa Rica and back to Delaware County where she finished with 21 years as a first-grade teacher at Buckeye Valley East Elementary School until retiring in 2001. She was a member of the Lewis Center United Methodist Church, the Delaware County Retired Teachers Association, D.A.R., and organized an adoption support-group in Delaware County. Since 2012, she resided at Maple Knoll retirement community in Cincinnati where she enjoyed proximity to her grandchildren and Maple Knoll musical groups.

Her celebration of life and musical tribute will be held Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m. at Maple Knoll's Chapel (11100 Springfield Pike use the Village Center Entrance) and again in Delaware County Friday, May 31st noon-4 p.m. at Lewis Center United Methodist Church (lunch provided).

In celebration of her life passions, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Attn: Kathleen Kallini Memorial Fund: Buckeye Valley Local Schools (679 Coover Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015); The Salvation Army in Central Ohio Camp Program (966 E Main St. Columbus, OH 43205) and/or Luv Fur Mutts (2415 Lynnfork Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231) or https://www.gofundme.com/Kathleen-Kallini-Memorial-Luvfurmutts.